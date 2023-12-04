Canada’s public broadcaster to cut 600 jobs as it struggles with budget pressures

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s public broadcaster says it will cut 600 jobs and reduce its English and French programming budgets as it struggles with monetary pressures. The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada, the French-language version, said on Wednesday the bulk of the layoffs will come from its corporate divisions such as technology and infrastructure. It also identified 200 vacancies that will go unfilled as it contends with 125 million Canadian dollars ($92 million) in budget pressures. Along with the job cuts, CBC will be reducing its English and French programming budgets, resulting in fewer renewals and acquisitions, fewer new television series, less episodes of existing shows and digital original series.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.