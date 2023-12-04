At least 6 people have died as heavy rains from Tropical Cyclone Michaung hit India’s coasts

NEW DELHI (AP) — Torrential rain and strong winds lashing India’s southern and eastern coasts have killed at least six people as states there braced for a powerful storm expected to make landfall later Tuesday. The southern states of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, as well as Odisha in the east, experienced heavy downpours Monday as authorities issued warnings for Tropical Cyclone Michaung. The Indian Meteorological Department said the cyclone is likely to hit the southern coast with maximum sustained winds of 56-62 mph and gusts up to 68 mph. Authorities have set up relief centers and evacuated hundreds who were stranded in flooded areas.

