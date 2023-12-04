Argentina’s outgoing government rejects EU-Mercosur trade deal, but incoming administration backs it

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina’s outgoing government says it will not support the signing of a long-delayed trade deal between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur during a summit this week in Brazil even though the incoming Argentine government has expressed support for the deal. Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero says the agreement would negatively impact the country’s manufacturing sector. Argentina’s position goes against that of neighboring Brazil and of Spain, which hold the presidencies of Mercosur and the EU. Both have expressed a desire to move forward with the trade treaty. The Argentine opposition may be short-lived. The incoming administration of President-elect Javier Milei already has made clear it supports the agreement. Milei takes office Sunday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.