AP’s top albums of 2023: Music from Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, the Rolling Stones and more

By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The top 10 albums of the year chosen by Associated Press Music Writer Maria Sherman include Peso Pluma’s “Génesis,” Olivia Rodrigo’s “GUTS,” Megan Moroney’s “Lucky,” The Rolling Stones’ “Hackney Diamonds,” Kelela’s “Raven,” Karol G’s “Mañana Será Bonito,” André 3000’s “New Blue Sun,” Noname’s “Sundial,” Wednesday’s “Rat Saw God” and Arlo Parks’ “My Soft Machine.” Honorable mention goes to “Barbie the Album,” certainly the biggest release of the year and the most nominated release for the 2024 Grammys. But we wanted to highlight individual talents — and SZA’s “S.O.S.” came out in late 2022. Enjoy.

