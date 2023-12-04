After racist shooting that killed 3, family sues Dollar General and others over lax security
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Family members of three Black people who were killed this summer at a Dollar General store by a shooter who had posted racist writings have filed a lawsuit. They allege negligence, saying that lax security led to their loved ones’ deaths. The lawsuit against Dollar General and others claims the shooter had attempted to enter another store and a college campus before in Jacksonville but the presence of security guards deterred him. In contrast, no security was in place to stop the shooter at the Dollar General store, the lawsuit argues.