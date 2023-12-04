A small plane makes an emergency landing in the southern Paris suburbs

PARIS (AP) — A spokesperson for France’s civil aviation safety agency says a small twin-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in the southern Paris suburbs. French media said the aircraft landed near a populated area in the town of Villejuif on Monday. The communications director for the safety agency known as BEA for short says the cause of the unplanned landing was a “technical problem” and that four people were on board the plane, including the pilot. He couldn’t confirm French media reports saying that three passengers sustained injuries but said his agency was investigating what led up to the emergency landing.

