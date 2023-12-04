A roadside bombing in the commercial center of Pakistan’s Peshawar city wounds at least 3 people

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities say a roadside bomb went off near a school in the country’s northwest on Tuesday, wounding at least three passersby and damaging windows of a nearby bank and several shops The bombing happened in the commercial center of Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, a spokesman for the state-run emergency service told reporters. The province is a former stronghold of the militant Pakistani Taliban group, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP. No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

