A Nigerian military attack mistakenly bombed a religious gathering and killed civilians

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Government and military officials in Nigeria say an army attack that used drones to target rebels instead killed some civilians. The misfire during a religious celebration was the latest such errant bombing of local residents in Nigeria’s violence hot spots. The governor of Kaduna state said Monday that Muslims observing Maulud on Sunday night were “mistakenly killed and many others injured” by the drone “targeting terrorists and bandits.” Officials didn’t confirm the number of people killed. Amnesty International’s Nigeria office said 120 people were killed in the attack, citing reports of its workers and volunteers in the area.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.