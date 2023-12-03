The international court prosecutor says he will intensify investigations in Palestinian territories

EDE, Netherlands (AP) — The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court says his office will “further intensify its efforts to advance its investigations” in the occupied Palestinian territories. His statement Sunday came after he visited the region for this first time since his appointment. There have been widespread claims of breaches of international law by Hamas and Israeli forces since the deadly Oct. 7 attacks by Palestinian militants set off the bloody Israel-Hamas war that has left thousands dead and large parts of Gaza destroyed. The Hague-based court has been investigating crimes in the Palestinian territories committed by both sides since 2021 but has yet to announce any charges. Israel is not a member state of the court and does not recognize its jurisdiction.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.