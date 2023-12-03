Pope Francis says he’s doing better but again skips his window appearance facing St. Peter’s Square

VATICAN CITY (AP) — An ailing Pope Francis has skipped his popular window appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square for a second Sunday but said in televised remarks that he’s doing better. Francis delivered very brief remarks from the chapel of the Vatican hotel where he lives and where he is recovering from what he has said is infectious bronchitis. Francis, whose 87th birthday is later this month, also said he is following from afar the workings of the U.N. climate conference in Dubai. The pontiff was due to go to the COP28 conference on Friday, and speak to the gathering in person. But instead he canceled his trip following his doctors’ orders.

