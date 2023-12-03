Louisiana granted extra time to draw new congressional map that complies with Voting Rights Act

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers now have until the end of January to draw and pass new congressional boundaries to replace the current map that a federal judge says dilutes the power of the state’s Black voters. Republican Gov.-elect Jeff Landry has vowed to call a special redistricting session once he is inaugurated Jan. 8. Louisiana is among the list of states still wrangling over congressional districts. Louisiana’s current GOP-drawn map has white majorities in five of six districts — despite Black people accounting for one-third of the state’s population.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.