In the Amazon, Indigenous women bring a tiny tribe back from the brink of extinction

Juma Indigenous Territory, Amazonas, Brazil (AP) — Until recently, the Juma seemed destined to disappear like countless other Amazon tribes decimated by the European invasion. In the late 1990s, the last remaining family consisted of an elderly man, Aruká, and his three daughters, Boreá, Mandeí, and Maytá. But under the women’s leadership, they changed the patriarchal tradition and now fight to preserve their territory and culture.

By FABIANO MAISONNAVE, TERESA DE MIGUEL and ANDRÉ PENNER Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.