Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow jumps bail and moves to Canada

HONG KONG (AP) — One of Hong Kong’s best-known pro-democracy activists, who moved to Canada to pursue further studies, says she will not return to the city to meet her bail conditions, becoming the latest politician to flee Hong Kong under Beijing’s crackdown on dissidents. Agnes Chow, a famous young face in the city’s pro-democracy movement, was arrested in 2020 under a Beijing-imposed national security law that was enacted following 2019 anti-government protests. But she was released on bail. Hong Kong authorities offered to return her passport this year for her overseas studies on the condition that she would travel to mainland China with them. After Chow moved to Canada, she decided to stay overseas, saying the pressures she faced had influenced her decision not to return to the city.

