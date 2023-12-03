Heavy snow in northern England causes havoc on highways and knocks out power

AMBLESIDE, England (AP) — Officials say heavy snow in northern England stranded motorists in their cars overnight and knocked out power to more than 2,500 customers. Trucks jackknifed on slick surfaces, blocking highways, as drivers reported taking hours to complete short trips. Others were forced to find shelter along their routes or in their vehicles. Police in the county of Cumbria urged people not to travel to the region Sunday. The U.K.’s meteorological agency has issued weather warnings for ice in parts of the Midlands, the north of England, much of north and central Wales and eastern Scotland from Sunday evening to noon Monday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.