Heavy rains lash India’s southern and eastern coasts as they brace for a powerful storm

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy rains and strong winds are pelting India’s southern and eastern coastlines and states have been put on high alert after a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a powerful storm. Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh states in the south and Odisha in the east braced for flooding as authorities issued warnings for tropical storm Michuang, which is likely to hit the southern coast on Tuesday. The heavy rains forced states to shut schools and declare public holidays. Authorities urged residents to stay indoors as the storm disrupted flights and train services.

