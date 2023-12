Glenys Kinnock, former UK minister, European Parliament member and wife of ex-Labour leader, dies

LONDON (AP) — Glenys Kinnock, a former British cabinet minister, member of the European Parliament and wife of former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, has died. She was 79. Her family says Kinnock died Sunday at her London home some six years after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. She was remembered as being an outspoken leader who advocated for reducing poverty and starvation. Kinnock went from being a schoolteacher to prominent politician to cabinet minister under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. She served as a member of the European Parliament from Wales for some 15 years before being appointed minister for Europe by Brown in 2009.

