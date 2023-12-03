Chain crew member dislocated his knee during Lions-Saints game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A member of the chain crew at a game between Detroit and New Orleans was taken to a hospital with a dislocated knee that occurred when Saints running back Alvin Kamara was tackled into him. Saints spokesman Doug Miller said Nick Piazza was in stable condition at University Hospital. The game was delayed in the first half so physicians from both teams could treat Piazza as he lay on the turf along the Detroit sideline. Piazza’s legs were taken out from under him after Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes pushed Kamara hard over the sideline, causing the running back to lose his footing at the New Orleans 18-yard line.

