Casino workers with MGM Grand Detroit ratify deal, ending 47-day strike

DETROIT (AP) — Casino workers for MGM Grand Detroit have voted to ratify a new contract, ending a 47-day strike. MGM Grand Detroit workers are union members of the Detroit Casino Council, which represents nearly 4,000 employees of the city’s three casinos. Their approval Saturday on a five-year agreement comes a few weeks after unionized workers reached an agreement with other two casinos following 34 days on strike. Workers at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood Casino at Greektown and MotorCity Casino began the strike Oct. 17 over issues including health care and improve wages that had not kept up with the cost of living. The new agreement includes an average 18% pay raise.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.