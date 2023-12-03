An Israeli raced to confront Palestinian attackers. He was then killed by an Israeli soldier

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The shooting death of an Israeli man who raced to confront Palestinian attackers has raised questions about the use of excessive force among Israeli security forces and the public. The man’s shooting, apparently by an Israeli soldier, mirrors previous incidents where Israeli security forces or civilians have opened fire on attackers who no longer appear to pose a threat or on suspected assailants or unarmed civilians. The incident comes as tensions have been inflamed by the war between Israel and Hamas, with Israelis on edge and bracing for further attacks. It also coincides with a drive by an ultranationalist Cabinet minister to ramp up the number of gun-toting civilians.

