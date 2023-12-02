Vote count begins in 4 Indian states pitting opposition against premier Modi ahead of 2024 election

NEW DELHI (AP) — Vote counting began in four Indian states in a test of strength for India’s opposition pitted against the ruling party of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of next year’s crucial national vote. Results are expected later in the day. Results are expected later Sunday. Elections in the four states — Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana — took place last month. Vote counting in a fifth state, Mizoram, is expected Monday. The election results of the five states are expected to give an indication of voter mood ahead of the 2024 national elections. A live feed aired by the election commission shows Modi’s party leading in three states, while the opposition is making headway in Telangana, in early ballot counting.

