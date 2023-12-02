US joins in other nations in swearing off coal power to clean the climate

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United States is now committed to the idea of phasing out coal power plants, joining 56 other nations in kicking the coal habit. Saturday’s announcement by U.S. Special Envoy John Kerry has America joining the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which means the Biden Administration commits to building no new coal plants and phasing out existing plants. No date was given for when the existing plants would have to go, but other Biden regulatory actions and international commitments already in the works have already meant no coal by 2035.

