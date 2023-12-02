Strong earthquake that sparked a tsunami warning leaves 1 dead amid widespread panic in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A powerful earthquake that shook the southern Philippines has killed at least one villager and injured several others as thousands scrambled out of their homes in panic and jammed roads to higher grounds after a tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the quake Saturday night had a magnitude of 7.6 and struck at a depth of 32 kilometers (20 miles). The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said it expected tsunami waves to hit the southern Philippines and parts of Indonesia, Palau and Malaysia, but later dropped its tsunami warning. In Japan, authorities issued evacuation orders late Saturday in various parts of Okinawa Prefecture, including for the entire coastal area, affecting thousands of people.

