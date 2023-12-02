Search for military personnel continues after Osprey crash off coast of southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The search is continuing for seven missing military personnel following the crash of an Osprey off the coast of southern Japan. U.S. Air Force officials say that the lone body recovered was formally identified on Saturday by the Air Force Special Operations Command as Staff Sgt. Jacob Galliher of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Participants in the search operation off Yakushima Island included the U.S military, Japanese Self Defense Force, coast guard, law enforcement and civilian volunteers. The cause of the Wednesday crash, which occurred during a training mission, was under investigation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.