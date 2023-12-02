Philippines says China has executed two Filipinos convicted of drug trafficking despite appeals

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine government says China has executed two Filipinos for drug trafficking despite its appeals to commute their death sentences to life in prison. The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila did not identify the two Filipinos, citing the wishes of their families for privacy. It said on Saturday it did not immediately announce the Nov. 24 executions until the Philippine government was formally notified by China. No other details were immediately given by Chinese or Philippine authorities about the executions and the drug trafficking cases. But the DFA said that from the time the two Filipinos were arrested in 2013 until their 2016 convictions by a lower Chinese court, it provided all possible help, including funding for their legal defense.

