Iran says an Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 Revolutionary Guard members while on advisory mission

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has stated through its website that two of its forces stationed in Syria were killed in an Israeli airstrike. The report on the Guard’s news portal said the two were carrying out an advisory mission in Syria. Syrian state media, quoting an unnamed military official, said Israeli airstrikes hit several areas on the outskirts of the capital Damascus early Saturday. The strikes resulted in only “material losses,” the report added. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based opposition war monitor, said the strike killed two Syrian citizens and two foreigners and wounded five others. Iran has been a main backer of the Syrian government forces since the country’s civil war began in 2011.

