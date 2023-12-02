Harris focuses on shaping a post-conflict Gaza during a diplomatic blitz in Dubai with Arab leaders

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has engaged in a quick round of diplomacy with Arab leaders while attending the U.N. climate summit in the United Arab Emirates. She’s trying to focus on shaping the outlook for a post-conflict Gaza while calling on Israel to do more to protect Palestinian civilians from the Israeli bombardment. She made a hastily planned trip to Dubai as the top American representative at the conference, but the Israel-Hamas war was a main objective of her visit. She met with leaders of the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Jordan on Saturday and spoke by phone with Qatar’s emir.

By WILL WEISSERT Associated Press

