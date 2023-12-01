West Virginia places anti-abortion pregnancy center coalition at the helm of $1M grant program
By LEAH WILLINGHAM
Associated Press
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia coalition that helps support a network of anti-abortion pregnancy centers in the state is receiving $1 million to distribute to organizations committed to encouraging people not to end their pregnancies. The state announced this week that the West Virginia Pregnancy Center Coalition was selected to manage the new West Virginia Mothers and Babies Support Program. Authorized by Republican Gov. Jim Justice earlier this year, the program is intended to help support pregnant women and families following the passage of the state’s near-total abortion ban in September 2022. The law prohibits organizations from receiving funds that “perform, prescribe, refer for, advocate for, or encourage abortion.”