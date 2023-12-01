Venezuela’s government and opposition agree on appeal process for candidates banned from running
By REGINA GARCIA CANO
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The government of Venezuela and a faction of the opposition have agreed on a process through which aspiring presidential candidates who were banned from running for office can attempt to get that decision reversed. The agreement was released late Thursday by negotiators from each side and the Norwegian diplomats guiding the dialogue. It gives the candidates until Dec. 15 to challenge their ban and they can appeal starting Friday.