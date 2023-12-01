Vacuum tycoon Dyson loses a libel case against a UK newspaper for a column on his support of Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Billionaire vacuum cleaner tycoon James Dyson has lost a libel lawsuit against the Daily Mirror. Dyson claimed his reputation was damaged by a column that suggested he was a hypocrite who “screwed” Britain by moving his company’s headquarters to Singapore after supporting the campaign in favor of the U.K.’s breakup with the European Union. A High Court judge in London on Friday rejected Dyson’s claims that the article was a “vicious and vitriolic” personal attack that hurt his reputation and harmed his philanthropic work encouraging young people to become engineers. A judge found the article was opinion. Mirror Group Newspapers welcomed the ruling.

