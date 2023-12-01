US Navy plans to raise jet plane off Hawaii coral reef using inflatable cylinders

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy plans to use inflatable cylinders to lift and roll a jet plane off a coral reef in Hawaii before removal from the ocean waters where the aircraft crashed. A Navy commander says they are confident the operation can be carried out without further damaging the reef. The P-8A crashed into an environmentally sensitive bay on when it overshot the runway at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 20. None of the nine people on board at the time were injured. The Navy is investigating the mishap. The Navy has released underwater video showing landing gear wheels resting on crushed coral.

