NATO chief tells Turkey’s Erdogan that ‘the time has come’ to let Sweden join the alliance

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says he has told Turkey’s president that “the time has come” to let Sweden into the military alliance. Stoltenberg told The Associated Press that he urged Turkey to finalize the process as he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday on the sidelines of the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. Stoltenberg said: “I reiterated my message that the time has come to finalize the accession process for Sweden.” Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not yet formally approved Sweden’s accession bid.

