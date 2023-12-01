Mississippi sheriff changes policies after violent abuse. Victims say it’s to escape accountability
By MICHAEL GOLDBERG
Associated Press/Report for America
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the victims of a racist episode of police torture say new policies unveiled by a Mississippi sheriff’s department this week were introduced so the sheriff can escape liability in a civil lawsuit and forestall a federal probe. Criminal sentencing for six former law officers is scheduled for January. A $400 million lawsuit against them and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey is still pending. Bailey’s department unveiled a new policy manual Tuesday. The policies took effect on Nov. 20, the same day attorneys for torture victims Michael Jenkins and Eddie Parker amended their June civil lawsuit.