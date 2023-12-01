Man escapes from Philadelphia jail by walking away from orchard in fourth city breakout this year

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are looking for an inmate who escaped from a Philadelphia jail by walking away from a work detail. It was the fourth breakout from a city lockup this year. Thirty-four-year-old Gino Hagenkotter was serving time on theft and burglary charges. Authorities say he was working in the orchard on the grounds of the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center on Thursday when he asked a guard to use the bathroom. Officials say he scaled a fence, took off his jumpsuit and was seen on surveillance video walking down the street.

