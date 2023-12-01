Indiana coroner identifies remains of teen girl found buried on land of man charged in her death
ARLINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner has identified the remains of a 17-year-old girl who vanished in June and whose body was found this week in a box buried on land owned by a man now charged in her slaying. The remains discovered Tuesday on property owned by suspect Patrick Scott were positively identified as those of Valerie Tindall. Rush County’s coroner says the cause and manner of Tindall’s death are pending. Scott was charged Thursday with murder in Tindall’s death. She had worked for Scott, who owned a lawn-mowing business. Court documents say Scott told police he strangled Tindall in June with his belt in the bedroom of his home.