Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

“Fox News Sunday” — Kirby; Gen. CQ Brown Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Kirby; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio; Govs. Jared Polis, D-Colo., and Spencer Cox, R-Utah; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate; Scott Gottlieb, former Food and Drug Administration commissioner.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.