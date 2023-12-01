GOP businessman Sandy Pensler joins crowded field of Senate candidates in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Detroit-area businessman Sandy Pensler announced in a campaign video Friday that he will run for U.S. Senate in Michigan. It will be Pensler’s second GOP bid for a Senate seat in Michigan. He previously lost the Republican primary for that seat by over 9 percentage points in 2018. Pensler poured $5 million of his own money into that race. He now joins a crowded field of Republican candidates that includes former U.S. Reps. Mike Rogers and Peter Meijer and former Detroit Police Chief James Craig. U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin has led a field of Democratic candidates that also includes actor Hill Harper. In his campaign video, Pensler said it was time to take “the Senate back from the morons.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.