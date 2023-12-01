Dead longhorn found on Oklahoma State fraternity lawn the day before championship game with Texas

Police say a dead longhorn cow was found on the lawn of an Oklahoma State University fraternity in Stillwater. The discovery of the dead animal on Friday on the lawn of the Farmhouse fraternity comes the day before the school’s football team plays the University of Texas Longhorns in the Big 12 championship game. The O’Colly campus newspaper says the carcass had an expletive carved into its side and the stomach was cut open. A Stillwater police officer called the killing of the animal “a very cruel crime.” A fraternity official did not immediately return a phone call for comment. The university said in a statement that it is appalled.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.