Climate protesters twice interrupt Wagner’s `Tannhäuser’ at Metropolitan Opera

NEW YORK (AP) — Climate protesters caused a pair of interruptions totaling 22 minutes during the opening night of a revival of Wagner’s “Tannhäuser” at the Metropolitan Opera. Christian Gerhaher, making his Met Opera debut, was singing Wolfram’s second-act aria on Thursday night in which he says “before me a miraculous spring appears” when people on either side of the balcony unfurled long vertical banners. “NO OPERA ON A DEAD PLANET.” read the one on the north side of the 4,000-capacity auditorium. Met general manager Peter Gelb said Friday that the other banner had the name of the group, Extinction Rebellion NY, which took responsibility.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.