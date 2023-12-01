Bolivia’s Indigenous women climbers fear for their future as the Andean glaciers melt

EL ALTO, Bolivia (AP) — Dressed up in colorful, multilayered skirts, a group of 20 Indigenous Bolivian women have been climbing the Andes peaks for the past eight years, working as guides for tourists. But as the glaciers in the South America country continue to retreat as a result of climate change, they are worried about the future of their jobs. Known as the Cholita climbers, the Aymara women remember when practically every spot on the glaciers was covered in snow. Now, there are parts with nothing but rocks. Lidia Huayllas, one of the climbers, says “the thaw is very noticeable.”

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.