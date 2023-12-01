At U.N. climate talks, world leaders to pledge and plead on second of leaders’ summit

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The annual United Nations conference known as COP28 will see another day of speeches from world leaders on Saturday that organizers hope will lay the foundation for concrete action over the next week and a half. The meeting set aside two days for speeches from the planet’s top decision-makers, and on Friday, many of those men and women acknowledged that Earth is in crisis. They laid out their commitments to cut heat-trapping emissions, and also urged each other to come together to take action that can avert climate catastrophe that seemed closer than ever in 2023. Among Saturday’s scheduled speakers is U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s standing in for President Joe Biden, who like China President Xi Jinping will not attend.

By SETH BORENSTEIN and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

