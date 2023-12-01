A yoga leader promised followers enlightenment. But he’s now accused of sexual abuse

PARIS (AP) — Gregorian Bivolaru was known by his followers as “Grieg” and their guide through tantra yoga toward enlightenment and a higher state of consciousness. But Bivolaru represents a far more sinister figure for European police which view him as a master manipulator accused of sexual abuse and exploitation. The arrest this week in the Paris region of the 71-year-old yoga leader and 40 others marked the culmination of a six-year police manhunt involving Interpol. The sweep was led by a French police unit that combats crimes committed by sects and which mobilized 175 officers. Authorities also freed 26 people who were described as sect victims who’d been housed in deplorably dirty and cramped conditions. Fifteen of the suspects will appear before a judge on Friday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.