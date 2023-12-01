A UN court is ruling on request to order Venezuela to halt part of a referendum on a disputed region

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court is set to announce whether it will order Venezuela to halt parts of a referendum planned for Sunday on the future of a disputed territory that makes up two-thirds of Guyana. Venezuela does not recognize the International Court of Justice’s jurisdiction in the decades-old dispute and is expected to press ahead with the referendum regardless of what its judges rule on Friday. At urgent hearings last month, lawyers for Guyana said the vote is designed to pave the way for annexation by Venezuela of the Essequibo region. The territory is larger than Greece and is rich in oil and minerals. They urged the world court to halt the referendum.

