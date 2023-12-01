A Kansas woman died in an apartment fire. Her family blames the 911 dispatch center’s mistakes

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The family of a 22-year-old woman who died in an apartment fire in Kansas’ largest city following mistakes by the 911 dispatch center says the center has systemic issues. The statement from Paoly Bedeski’s family in Wichita was reported by The Wichita Eagle two days after the local firefighters union called for an independent investigation of the Oct. 13 fire call. The dispatch center failed to relay Bedeski’s apartment number to firefighters and waited 17 minutes to sound a second alarm. County officials said they’re still gathering information, but the center’s director has said the call wasn’t intelligible enough for the dispatcher to understand that Bedeski was trapped.

