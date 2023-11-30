What to know about the Sikh independence movement following US accusation that activist was targeted

NEW DELHI (AP) — The U.S. has charged an Indian national in what prosecutors allege was a failed plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist at the behest of an unnamed Indian government official. The charges announced Wednesday against an Indian national arrested in June in Europe come two months after Canada’s prime minister said there were credible accusations that India may have been linked to the killing of a Sikh activist near Vancouver, straining relations between the two countries. The U.S. case is particularly sensitive given the high priority that President Joe Biden has placed on improving ties with India and courting it to be a major partner in the push to counter China’s increasing assertiveness. India has outlawed the Sikh independence movement.

