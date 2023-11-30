Vehicle wanted in Chicago homicide crashes into Milwaukee school bus during police pursuit

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A vehicle wanted in connection with a homicide in Chicago smashed into a school bus while fleeing police in Milwaukee, sending multiple people to area hospitals. Milwaukee police say they began chasing the vehicle Wednesday morning. The vehicle collided with the school bus, which crashed into several other vehicles. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled but was captured after a foot chase. Two people in his car, one of them a 3-year-old, suffered serious injuries and were taken to a hospital. The bus driver and a driver of one of the other vehicles were taken to hospitals with non-fatal injuries.

