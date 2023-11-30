Trump will hold a fundraiser instead of appearing at next week’s Republican presidential debate
By JILL COLVIN
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump will be headlining a closed-door fundraiser in Florida next week as his Republican primary rivals return to the debate stage on Dec. 6. The former president has chosen to skip his party’s three previous primary debates, citing his commanding lead in early state and national polls. But his decision not to schedule a public counterprogramming event to upstage the debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, marks a change in strategy. A senior Trump aide is attributing the decision to waning public interest in the debates.