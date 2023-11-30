The RNC’s rules for the 2024 convention don’t address what would happen if Donald Trump is convicted

NEW YORK (AP) — The Republican National Committee’s rules for next year’s nominating contest and convention have been released, but a major question is unaddressed: Can delegates vote for a different candidate if the party’s presumptive nominee is convicted of a felony? Former President Donald Trump is under four criminal indictments that will proceed through the GOP primary season. The RNC rules don’t include any provisions specific to the unprecedented scenario unfolding. There are possible escape hatches in its rules and procedures if the party’s leaders and activists have second thoughts by the time the convention rolls around. But it’s highly unlikely there’s enough political will to make the changes.

