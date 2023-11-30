South Korean farmers rally near presidential office to protest proposed anti-dog meat legislation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Dozens of South Korean dog farmers have scuffled with police during a rally near the presidential office to protest a recent push by authorities to outlaw dog meat consumption. About 200 farmers, restaurant owners and others involved in the dog meat industry participated in Thursday’s rally. They sang, raised their fists and took turns making speeches criticizing the government’s move. Farmers say three protesters were detained after a shoving match with police. Dog meat consumption is neither explicitly banned nor legalized in South Korea but calls for its banning have grown. Earlier this month, government and ruling party officials agreed to introduce legislation aimed at prohibiting the centuries-old practice.

