Peruvian rainforest defender from embattled Kichwa tribe shot dead in river attack

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A Kichwa tribal leader has been shot to death in an area of the Peruvian rainforest that’s seen high tension between Indigenous people and illegal loggers. Quinto Inuma Alvarado was returning by boat from a meeting of Indigenous leaders when his party was attacked, his son told The Associated Press. Quinto Inuma was shot three times in the back and once in the head. The son, Kevin Arnol Inuma Mandruma, said his father had received numerous death threats. Activists say the case highlights the lack of state protection for Indigenous people who stand up against illegal logging.

By ED DAVEY and DAVID PEREDA ZAVALETA Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.