Inflation in Europe falls to 2.4% as interest rates pack a punch. But the economy has stalled

LONDON (AP) — Europeans are again seeing some relief as inflation dropped to 2.4% in November, the lowest in more than two years. Plummeting energy costs have eased a cost-of-living crisis but higher interest rates are squeezing the economy’s ability to grow. The European Union’s statistics agency said Thursday that inflation for the 20 countries using the euro currency was down from an annual 2.9% in October. That’s close to the the European Central Bank’s target of 2% after a rapid series of interest rate hikes. It raises expectations that the ECB would hold rates steady for the second time in a row at its meeting next month. While inflation is down, economic growth has stalled.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.